PM Narendra Modi vows to not allow Muftis and Abdullahs to divide India

KATHUA: Lashing out at National Conference (NC) for demanding a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that he will never allow Abdullahs and Muftis - the most powerful political families in the state - to divide India.

Addressing a massive rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Modi blamed the Abdullahs and Muftis for destroying three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. "I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the country. Main na jhukta hu, na bikta hu," Narendra Modi said at the rally.

"Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of J&K. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation," he added.

PM Modi was referring to the recent demand made by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for a separate prime minister and president for Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi also attacked Congress for failing to take measures to stop the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. "Due to the policies of Congress, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their own home. Congress and their friends were so worried about the vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits," he noted.

Modi added that his government will ensure that Kashmiri Pandits return to their land. "The BJP is committed to bring the Kashmiri Pandits back to their land," said the prime minister.

During the rally, PM Modi also took a potshot at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for not attending an event with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday to pay respects to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"He boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in bhakti of Congress parivar. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar but didn't find it right to attend event with the Vice-President. This is the difference between Rashtrabhakti & Parivar bhakti," Modi said.

He added, "I have known Captain Amarinder Singh for a long time. I have never raised a question on his patriotism. I can understand the kind of pressure which must have been put on him for such parivar bhakti."

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases and voting was held in Jammu and Baramulla in the first phase on April 11. In the second phase, voting will be held in Uddhampur and Srinagar. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency will witness voting in the third, fourth and fifth phase. In Ladakh, voting will be held in the fifth phase.