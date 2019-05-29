PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony: What's on the menu for guests at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: More than 8,000 pair of eyes would be on Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as he takes oath as India's Prime Minister for the second successive term on Thursday. While the number of guests is unprecedented for the swearing-in ceremony of an Indian PM, preparations need to be meticulous as well.

While security at the Rashtrapati Bhavan - home to President Ram Nath Kovind - is always at its tightest best, it has been further bolstered for Thursday's ceremony. And a lot of attention has also been given to the finer details too - the menu, for example.

The ceremony will take place between 7 pm and will go on for 90 minutes. High tea will be served here and the culinary items would include lemon tarts, samosas, sandwiches and sweets.

The ceremony will be followed by a gala dinner which would be highlighted by Dal Raisina, an exotic dish served at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which takes 48 hours to prepare. Its secret recipe includes spices from Awadh that lends it an aromatic tinge and a flavourful taste.

The dinner is expected to be served at 9 PM once the oath-ceremony is over. The dishes have been prepared by the special cooks of Rashtrapati Bhavan.