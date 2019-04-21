Poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency reviewed

SRINAGAR: The District Electoral Officer of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday reviewed the final preparedness for first phase of polling in the seat on April 23.

Due to the highly volatile law and order situation, the poll process in Anantnag is being held in three phases - on April 23, April 29 and May 6.

The meeting, chaired by District Electoral Officer Khalid Jahangir, was attended by the General Observers, the Police Observer, the Assistant Returning Officers, the nodal officers, and the Zonal and Sector Magistrates.

Jahangir stressed that officers should put in their best efforts to ensure that elections are conducted in a smooth and fair manner in accordance with Election Commission`s directions. He emphasized proper implementation of plans so that no room is left for any laxity or lapses.

Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates were re-sensitized to that they ensure assured minimum facilities, arrangements for polling parties, conduct of mock polls, carrying of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as per standard operating procedure, law and order, keep a close watch on the situation and also ensure that no intimidation to voters, booth capturing or any other malpractice takes place.

Officers concerned were asked to ensure strict adherence to all the aspects of these plans and directed to ensure timely, safe and secure induction and re-induction of polling parties, according to standard operating procedure.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the poll timings in the constituency from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An additional 100 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) arrived in Anantnag on Saturday to augment the strength of already existing CAPF companies and the state police deployed on poll duties.

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Polling will be held on April 23 only in Anantnag district. On April 29, polling will be held in Kulgam and in Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6.