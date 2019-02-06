Posters of Rahul, Priyanka, Robert Vadra removed from outside Congress office, party blames Centre

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, posters of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband were put up outside the party office in Delhi. However, within twenty-four hours of being put up, the posters have been taken down.

The Congress has blamed the Narendra Modi government for the move and alleged that dirty politics is being played. "Modi government is doing dirty politics, last night the posters were put up here now being removed," Congress leader Jagdish Sharma said.

Delhi: Posters of Robert Vadra along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra&Rahul Gandhi that were put up yesterday outside AICC headquarters, have been removed today. Jagdish Sharma,Congress says,"Modi govt is doing dirty politics, last night the posters were put up here now being removed." pic.twitter.com/hTAIVdSM3C — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

Along with photos of Priyanka and Robert, the posters also featured photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The posters carried slogans like "Kattar Soch Nahi, Yuva Soch" (Not extremist ideology but young thinking) and "Jan-Jan Ki Hai, Yahi Pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji Ab Ki Baar" (The people of the country want Rahul and Priyanka to win this time).

Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress over the ED summons to Vadra saying that he benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that utilised the money to buy posh properties worth several crore rupees in London.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Vadra's company received "kickbacks" from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka who was recently inducted as Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, will be in-charge of 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. She arrived in the national capital from her trip abroad on Monday and is held meetings with Rahul and other officer bearers. She is likely to begin her official political journey with a roadshow in Lucknow on February 11.