Prashant Kishor rebuffs Lalu Prasad Yadav's claims of Nitish Kumar trying to re-join RJD-led alliance in Bihar

Patna: Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Friday rebuffed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's claims that the latter denied Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wish of returning to the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar.

Calling Lalu's claims 'bogus', Prashant Kishor said that the statement made by the RJD chief "is a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him".

The JDU vice president slammed Lalu even as he admitted that he met Lalu before he had joined JDU. However, had he revealed whatever was discussed it would have been embarrassing for the RJD veteran, added Kishor.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The claims made by Laluji as reported are BOGUS. This is nothing but a poor attempt seeking relevance by a leader whose best days are behind him. Yes, we did meet many times before I joined JDU, but if I were to tell what all was discussed then he would be quite embarrassed."