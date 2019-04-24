Pratapgarh is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Pratapgarh parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Raniganj, Rampur Khas, Vishwanathganj, Patti and Pratapgarh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Apna Dal's Kuwar Harivansh Singh had won the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 1,68,222 votes. Kuwar Harivansh Singh had bagged 3,75,789 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Asif Nizamuddin Siddique who secured 2,07,567 votes.

In 2009, Congress candidate Rajkumari Ratna Singh had won the seat by securing 1,69,137 votes. At the second spot was Bahujan Samaj Party's Prof Shivakant Ojha who bagged 139358 votes.

In the 2014 election in Pratapgarh, 74.02 per cent or 8,94,524 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 13 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has named Sangam Lal Gupta for the 2019 election while Ashok Bahujan Samaj Party has named Kumar Tripathi. Rajkumari Ratna Singh is Congress candidate in the election. Mohammad Irshad from Sarvodaya Bharat Party, Akshay Pratap Singh from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Ram Bahadur Sharma from Moulik Adhikar Party among others are also in the fray.