Lok Sabha election 2019

Pratima Chandrakar gets Durg seat in Congress' 11th list of candidates for Lok Sabha election

Pratima Chandrakar gets Durg seat in Congress&#039; 11th list of candidates for Lok Sabha election

The Congress on Monday released a list of five candidates from three states for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This is the 11th list of the party and the second list announced on Monday.

The party has nominated two candidates each from Chhattisgarh and Goa and one from Daman & Diu.

The grand old party has fielded Jyotsna Mahant from the Korba constituency and Pratima Chandrakar from the Durg seat in Chhattisgarh.

In Goa, the party has nominated Girish Chodankar from the North Goa constituency and Francisco Sardinha from the South Goa constituency.

Ketan Patel has been fielded from the Daman & Diu seat in Daman & Diu.

