Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

EC cancels election to Vellore Lok Sabha seat over use of money power

Vellore was to vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 this Thursday (April 18).

File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday evening that its recommendations dated April 14 have been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind who has rescinded the election to Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu.

News agency ANI, quoting the EC, reported that the election in Vellore constituency has been cancelled by the President based on EC's recommendations after it was found that excess use of money power had been seen here.

A huge sum of cash was seized just from a DMK candidate's office in Vellore a few weeks ago. News agency PTI had reported that the district police had filed a complaint against DMK candidate Kathir Anand as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.

