Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rock-solid support; who is Opposition's PM candidate: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the people of the country are standing solidly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "mahagathbandhan" of opposition parties will not be able to defeat Modi in upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Shah remarked that the Opposition is yet to decide their prime ministerial 'face' and they are dreaming about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief made the statements while addressing BJP leaders and workers from Gujarat after launching the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajapa Parivar' voter outreach campaign, PTI reported.

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is an important step for India to become a superpower in the world. I have travelled across the country and I can see that people are standing like a rock with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have seen love for Modi in people's eyes," he said.

Shah said BJP workers often ask him about the 'mahagathbandhan'. "I want to tell them that it will not have any impact," he said.

"What will happen if (former prime minister and JD-S supremo) Deve Gowda gives a speech in Gujarat or (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee in Maharashtra or (former UP chief minister) Akhilesh Yadav in Kerala? It will not have any impact whatsoever because they are only state-level leaders," the BJP president said.

Shah directed the BJP workers to reach out to people and not think much about Opposition parties as they "do not stand a chance" in the coming election.

"I want people of this gathbandhan to declare their candidate for PM's post. Who is your leader? Who will run this country? We are very clear about it. Modiji will be the NDA candidate and only he will lead us," PTI quoted Shah as saying.

Shah claimed that BJP will win at least 74 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. "I would like to tell all party workers that the Modi government has not done anything to make BJP workers hang their heads in shame. Meet people with pride, they are ready to welcome Modiji," he said.

The BJP is planning to get in contact with at least five crore families across the country with 'Mera Parivar-Bhajapa Parivar' campaign.

(with PTI inputs)