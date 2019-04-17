Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Congress after party revokes suspension of workers who misbehaved with her

New Delhi: In what appears to be a major blow to the Congress, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed her disappointment on Twitter over Congress' decision to revoke suspension of the Congress' workers who misbehaved with her.

In a strongly-worded tweet, an angry Priyanka slammed Congress for giving preference to "lumpen goon over those who work hard for the party."

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in Indian National Congress over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," read Priyanka's tweet, along with which she also shared the Congress' statement of reinstating the suspension of the workers.

Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

The incident happened in Mathura when Priyanka was addressing a press conference related to Rafale deal.

As per the letter, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) had suspended some of its workers for their unruly behaviour with Priyanka, however, the orders were revoked after an intervention by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"We expect that you would not do any such act in the future to tarnish the image of the party," the letter told Congress workers.