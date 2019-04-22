close

Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Smriti Irani of insulting people of Amethi, BJP leader hits back

Dubbing Irani an 'outsider', Priyanka told the voters that since election is round the corner many outsiders will visit Amethi and claim that Rahul Gandhi does not visit the area. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

Rae Bareli: Lashing out at BJP leader Smriti Irani, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that the Union Minister has insulted the people of Amethi by giving them shoes.

Dubbing Irani an 'outsider', Priyanka told the voters that since election is round the corner many outsiders will visit Amethi and claim that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is also the sitting MP from Amethi, does not visit the area. 

"Elections are here and many outsiders have also come here to spread lies that Rahul Gandhi does not visit here. You people know the truth," Priyanka said during an election rally in Rae Bareli.

"The objectionable thing is that Smriti Irani ji came here and distributed shoes. She thought that she is insulting Rahul ji but she has insulted the people of Amethi. You should teach them that people of Amethi and Rae Bareli respect themselves and will not beg in front of anyone. They should come to you and beg for votes," she added.

Priyanka said to the people that they should not forget the fact that people are resorting to lies in order to divert the attention of voters from real issues. Without taking names, the Congress leader accused the BJP of running a campaign which is far removed from reality.

"You should understand what is happening in this election, lying, attempting to divert the attention of people and a campaign that is removed from reality. I have been going around Uttar Pradesh East and seeing the suffering of people, small industries have been shut, youth are unemployed, they has stopped development works in Amethi."

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani responded quickly and said that she is an actor and Priyanka should not try to act in front of her. "I have been an actor and it would be better if Priyanka ji stopped her acting. As far as the plight of those poor people who did not have shoes to wear, if she has even a bit of shame she should go and see for herself what the truth is," she noted.

It is to be noted that Smriti Irani is contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Rahul had defeated Irani by a comfortable margin of over one lakh votes. The polling in Amethi is scheduled to take place on May 6 in the fifth phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

