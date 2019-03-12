Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses Congress Working Committee for the first time

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: In what was her first public speech since making debut in politics, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged that people should focus on issues that concern them and promised to work for their welfare.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meet here on Tuesday, Priyanka attempted to set the election agenda. "Issues which should be raised must comprise as to what is most important for you and how can you move forward. How will youth get jobs, how will women feel safe, what will be done for farmers. These are the issues for elections. You will have to think about what exactly is this election. What are you going to choose in this election? You are going to choose your future. Useless issues should not be raised." she said. "Nothing matters more to us that you and I protect this nation, work for it and move forward together."

Claiming that the current government is guilty of destroying democratic institutions, Priyanka further said that the 'atmosphere of hatred' must be fought against.

While this may have been her first public address since being appointed Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 23, Priyanka had joined brother Rahul and other party leaders in roadshows last month. While party workers feel her joining active politics will galvanise Congress ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election, BJP has dismissed the entry as just another dynastic move. The party further claimed that Priyanka's entry into politics exposes Rahul's failures.