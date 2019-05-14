Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shown 1984 anti-Sikh riots posters at Pathankot roadshow

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning in Punjab's Pathankot on Tuesday, was shown posters of the 1984 riots by a section of the Sikh community during her rally. Supporters were seen displaying 'hua toh hua' posters and shouting slogans in light of recent controversial remarks made by Congress overseas chief and Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda.

The posters carried the pictures of Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and read, 'Ab kya 1984 ka, hua to hua'.

Punjab: Posters against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 riots,"Hua toh Hua" seen at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow is Pathankot. pic.twitter.com/e5uX1VuXyd — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Amid the protests, Akali Dal leader and Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to Twitter and attacked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that instead of apologising for her party and family role in the '84 Sikh genocide, Priyanka chose to speak the true politics of Rahul Gandhi.

Live TV

On Thursday, Pitroda, in an attempt to dismiss questions on the anti-Sikh riot, said "hua to hua' (it happened if it happened), thus triggering a massive criticism from all political parties. While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed the remark as shocking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it showed the Congress' character and mentality.

In a Facebok post on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the remarks made by Pitroda on 1984 genocide saying "they were absolutely and completely out of line and he should apologise for them."

"What Mr Sam Pitroda has said is absolutely and completely out of line and is not appreciated. I will be communicating this to him directly. He must apologise for his comment," he said, describing the riots -- which claimed nearly 3,000 lives -- as a "terrible tragedy".

Gandhi also called for stringent punishment to those responsible for the 1984 riots in his Facebook post and reiterated that Congress has made its stand on the matter very clear. "The former PM, Manmohan Singh Ji, has apologised. My mother, Sonia Gandhi Ji, has apologised. We all have made our position very clear - that 1984 was a terrible tragedy and should never have happened," the post read.

Priyanka joined politics in January after years in Congress backrooms and is the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.