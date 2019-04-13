close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Punish Congress and its allies in such a way they lose deposits: PM Narendra Modi

 PM Modi hit out at the Congress on the Jammu and Kashmir and national security issues, taking it on its election promise to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was dreaming about coming to power at the Centre and asked voters to punish it and its allies in such a way they would not be able to save even their deposits.

At a massive rally here, PM Modi hit out at the Congress on the Jammu and Kashmir and national security issues, taking it on its election promise to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

"...Punish Congress and its allies in such a way so that they will not be able to even save their deposits," he said.

PM Modi said while his government had promoted "ease of doing business" in 60 months of its rule, the Congress had encouraged "ease of loot" in its 60 years of administration.

The prime minister also took exception to the political row created by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance over the recent Income Tax raids on several JDS men across the state.

PM Modi asked the crowd, "should the law be followed or not whether it is PM or CM or ministers?" "Why get scared if you have not committed anything wrong?" he asked.

On March 28, the Income Tax department carried out raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru,Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Hassan, triggering a strong reaction from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders, who accused the Centre of promoting the politics of vendetta.

Kumaraswamy had even called the I-T officers as agents of BJP and led a protest by the ruling Congress-JDS coalition in front of the IT department office here.

