Puri Lok Sabha Constituency

Puri Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha.

It was formed prior to the 1952 elections and comprises of seven assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Puri parliamentary constituency are Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur and Nayagarh.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 17.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Pinaki Misra of the BJD is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, Misra bagged 523161 votes and trounced Sucharita Mohanty of the INC.

While, BJP's Ashok Sahu came at the third spot. Puri seat has been a BJD stronghold for quite sometime. Misra had won this seat continuously in 2009 on the BJD ticket, while since 1998, Naveen Patnaik-led party had won this seat continuously for five times.

The main electoral contest here is between the ruling BJD and the INC.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated its national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra from the Puri Lk Sabha constituency, while the INC has fielded Satya Prakash Nayakng from this seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls. The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.