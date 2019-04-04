Purnia is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments – Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia and Korha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Santosh Kumar of the Janata Dal (United)- won by a margin of over 1.16 lakh votes. He had defeated Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumar secured 418826 votes while Singh got 302157 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 75.55 percent across 1457 polling stations. Amarnath Tiwari of the Indian National Congress and Md Shamsher Alam of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) were other members in the fray.

In the year 2009, Uday Singh of the BJP defeated Independent candidate Shanti Priya. Singh managed to get 1.86 lakh votes against Priya. The voter turnout across 1295 polling stations for this election here was 53.99 percent.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Shankar Jha of the Lok Janshakti Party and Pramod Narayan Poddar who was an Independent.