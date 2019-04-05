close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

File Photo

Purnia is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Uday Singh of the Indian National Congress, Santosh Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) , Jitendra Urab of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Manju Murmu of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Sanoj Kumar Chauhan of the Bihar Lok Nirman Dal are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar:

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 UDAY SINGH Indian National Congress
2 SANTOSH KUMAR Janata Dal (United)
3 JITENDRA URAB Bahujan Samaj Party
4 MANJU MURMU Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
5 SANOJ KUMAR CHAUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
6 MD AKHTAR ALI Independent
7 ANIRUDH MEHTA Independent
8 ARJUN SINGH Independent
9 ASHOK KUMAR SAH Independent
10 ASHOK KUMAR SINGH Independent
11 DR. MRITUNJAY KUMAR JHA Independent
12 RAJIV KUMAR SINGH Independent
13 RAJESH KUMAR Independent
14 SHUBHASH KUMAR THAKUR Independent
15 SHOBHA SOREN Independent
16 SAGEER AHMAD Independent

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments –  Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia and Korha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Santosh Kumar of the Janata Dal (United)- won by a margin of over 1.16 lakh votes. In the year 2009,  Uday Singh of the BJP defeated Independent candidate Shanti Priya.

 

