Purulia is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Purulia Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation in 2006, Purulia parliamentary constituency was divided into seven assembly segments namely Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur and Para.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Dr Mriganka Mahato had won the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 153877 votes. Dr Mriganka Mahato had bagged 4,68,277 votes as against Forward Bloc's Narahari Mahato who secured 314,400 votes. Congress candidate Nepal Mahato had bagged 257,923 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress and Forward block had a neck and neck fight on the seat in which the latter emerged victorious. Forward Bloc's Narahari Mahato bagged 399,201 votes as against Congress leader Shantiram Mahato who secured 379,900 votes.

In the 2014 election in Purulia, 72.08 per cent or 1206653 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 12 contestants who were in the fray, 9 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has fielded sitting MP Mriganka Mahato from the seat. Bir Singh Mahato is representing All India Forward Bloc, Nepal Mahata is contesting on a Congress ticket and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has been named by Bharatiya Janata Party.

Other candidates in the fray include Rangalal Kumar from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Laxmikanta Mahata from Amra Bangalee, Dipendu Mahato from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Anandi Tudu from Bahujan Samaj Party.