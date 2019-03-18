Rahul Gandhi to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on Tuesday, here's his schedule

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in two northeast states on March 19, Tuesday. He will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The Congress chief will address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park Ground in Itanagar.

Following this, he will attend a meeting of extended PCC with DCC and block presidents at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok in Itanagar.

In the afternoon, the Gandhi scion will attend an extended PCC meeting at Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in Imphal.

Here's Rahul Gandhi's schedule for Tuesday:

* 12:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Indira Gandhi Park Ground, Itanagar, District Papum Pare

* 14:30 hrs: Meeting of Extended PCC with DCC and Block Presidents at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar

* 16:30 hrs: Extended PCC Meeting at Manipur PCC Office, Imphal