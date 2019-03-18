हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Rahul Gandhi to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on Tuesday, here's his schedule

The Congress chief will address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park Ground in Itanagar.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on Tuesday, here&#039;s his schedule
File photo

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in two northeast states on March 19, Tuesday. He will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The Congress chief will address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park Ground in Itanagar.

Following this, he will attend a meeting of extended PCC with DCC and block presidents at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok in Itanagar.

In the afternoon, the Gandhi scion will attend an extended PCC meeting at Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in Imphal.

Here's Rahul Gandhi's schedule for Tuesday:

* 12:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Indira Gandhi Park Ground, Itanagar, District Papum Pare

* 14:30 hrs: Meeting of Extended PCC with DCC and Block Presidents at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar

* 16:30 hrs: Extended PCC Meeting at Manipur PCC Office, Imphal

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rahul Gandhi
Next
Story

National Conference to contest all six seats from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha polls

Must Watch

PT11M

Deshhit: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicks-off poll campaign with a 3-day Ganga sojourn