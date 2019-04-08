Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam, Bihar and Odisha for election campaigning on Tuesday

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam, Bihar and Odisha for election campaigning on Tuesday. Nearly 90 crore people will elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha, polling for which will be held in seven phases - April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be out on May 23.

The Gandhi scion will first visit Assam and address a public meeting at PM Ground in Panchgram of Hailakandi district. He will then head to Bihar where he will address another public gathering at the Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya.

From Bihar, the Congress chief will go to Odisha and address a public meeting at Coronation PM Ground in Phulbani of Kandhamal district.

Here's Rahul Gandhi's schedule for April 9 (Tuesday):

* 11:00 am: Public meeting at PM Ground, Panchgram, Hailakandi district, Assam

* 14:00 pm: Public meeting at Gandhi Maidan Ground, Gaya, Bihar

* 15:45 pm: Public meeting at Coronation PM Ground, Phulbani, Kandhamal district, Odisha