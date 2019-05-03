Rahul Gandhi's letter to Amethi 'parivar' gets a response from Smriti Irani

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani took a sharp dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his letter to the people of Amethi, which he shared on Facebook on Friday.

In the letter written in Hindi to his 'Amethi parivar', Rahul appealed to the voters of his constituency to re-elect him and promised to give momentum to the development works "blocked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also mentioned that the strength of Amethi lies in its honesty, simplicity and integrity.

However, in her response, Irani, who is fighting against Rahul from Amethi, said that his letter proves that he has never given due importance to Amethi and has not visited the panchayats located in the constituency himself.

"The letter shows that he has not given importance to Amethi and thus, didn't take the pain to visit 'nyay- panchayat' located in the constituency himself," she claimed.

The union minister also added that with this, Rahul's anti-Hindu face has been exposed and she also accused the Congress of glorifying Yasin Malik, who had killed Kashmiri Pandits.

"Some Congress leader shares the stage with leftist leader, who says Hindus are violent. Rahul Gandhi wears ‘Janeu’ (sacred thread) according to his convenience," she said.

"Rahul should tell the people of Amethi and the whole of India why his party is disrespectful towards Hindus,” Irani added.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family," read Rahul's letter. He also accused the BJP of setting up a "factory of lies."

The Congress president has represented Amethi since 2004. This time, he has also filed his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad.