Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP names 14 sitting MPs, drops only woman MP from first list

The BJP, however, dropped the only woman MP Santosh Ahlawat from Jhunjhunu seat and gave the ticket to Narendra Khinchad. 

Rajasthan: BJP names 14 sitting MPs, drops only woman MP from first list

The BJP on Thursday gave tickets to 14 sitting MPs, including four union ministers, from Rajasthan in the first list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha poll.

The BJP, however, dropped the only woman MP Santosh Ahlawat from Jhunjhunu seat and gave the ticket to Narendra Khinchad. Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Jaipur rural), P P Chaudhary (Pali) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) have made it to the first list, PTI reported.

The party also gave tickets to sitting MPs Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Sumedhanand (Sikar), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (Tonk-Sawaimadhopur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur), C P Joshi (Chittorgarh), Subhash Chand Baheria (Bhilwara), Om Birla (Kota) and Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran).  In Ajmer, the BJP has nominated Bhagirath Chaudhary as its candidates.

In Rajasthan, polling for Lok Sabha election will be held in two phases. A total of 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 on May 6.

The voting for Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran constituencies will be held on April 29.

Elections in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur are scheduled to take place on May 6.

(with PTI inputs)

