Rajasthan: No nomination filed on Day 1

The nomination process for the first phase to be held on April 29 for 13 constituencies started on Tuesday

Representational image

Jaipur: No nominations were filed in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the first day for candidates to formally enter the fray in the Lok Sabha polls.

The nomination process for the first phase to be held on April 29 for 13 constituencies started on Tuesday, but not a single candidate submitted their papers, state Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said in a statement.

Kumar said the last date for filing nomination is next Tuesday, following which scrutiny will be done and last date to withdraw nomination is next Friday.

The 13 Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the first phase are: Tonk-Swai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

The Congress has announced its nominees on all 25 Lok Sabha seats, whereas the BJP is yet to announce its candidates on six seats, including two seats -- Rajsamand and Barmer -- of the first phase.
The second phase of election in the state is slated on May 6. 

