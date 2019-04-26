Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It was a former princely state, before being incorporated into the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The parliamentary constituency of Rajgarh covers not only the entire district of Rajgarh but also portions of the districts of Guna and Shajapur, as the eight assembly constituencies are spread over these districts. Out of the eight assembly segments, Sarangpur is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Rajgarh parliamentary constituency are -Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur (SC) and Susner.

BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Nagar got 596727 votes and trounced Amlabe Narayan Singh of the INC in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

For the 2019 polls, BJP has re-nominated Rodmal Nagar, while the INC has declared Smt Mona Sustani as its candidate from here.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.