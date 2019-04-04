हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh.

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Rajnandgaon is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BHOLA RAM SAHU Indian National Congress
2 BAIDYA SHEKHU RAM VERMA (GURUJI) Ambedkarite Party of India
3 RAVITA LAKRA (DHRUV) Bahujan Samaj Party
4 SANTOSH PANDEY Bharatiya Janata Party
5 AJAY PALI (BABA) Shivsena
6 DR. GOJUPAL Republican Party of India (A)
7 PRATIMA SANTOSH WASHNIK Republican Paksha (Khoripa)
8 MAHENDRA KUMAR SAHU Forward Democratic Labour Party
9 VISHWANATH SINGH PORTE Gondvana Gantantra Party
10 KAMINI SAHU Independent
11 KRANTI GUPTA Independent
12 SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ" Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party
13 RAMKHILAWAN DAHARIYA Independent
14 SACHCHIDANAND KAUSHIK Independent
15 SUDESH TIKAM Independent
16 ADVOCATE RAMRATAN SAHU Independent

The total number of electors in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency is around 16 lakh.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019RajnandgaonChhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Perambular Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today, roadshow to be organised