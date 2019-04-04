Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Rajnandgaon is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BHOLA RAM SAHU
|Indian National Congress
|2
|BAIDYA SHEKHU RAM VERMA (GURUJI)
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|3
|RAVITA LAKRA (DHRUV)
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|SANTOSH PANDEY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|AJAY PALI (BABA)
|Shivsena
|6
|DR. GOJUPAL
|Republican Party of India (A)
|7
|PRATIMA SANTOSH WASHNIK
|Republican Paksha (Khoripa)
|8
|MAHENDRA KUMAR SAHU
|Forward Democratic Labour Party
|9
|VISHWANATH SINGH PORTE
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|10
|KAMINI SAHU
|Independent
|11
|KRANTI GUPTA
|Independent
|12
|SANDEEP TIWARI "RAJ"
|Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitey Samaj Party
|13
|RAMKHILAWAN DAHARIYA
|Independent
|14
|SACHCHIDANAND KAUSHIK
|Independent
|15
|SUDESH TIKAM
|Independent
|16
|ADVOCATE RAMRATAN SAHU
|Independent
The total number of electors in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency is around 16 lakh.