Rajnath Singh vs Poonam Sinha in Lucknow: Shatrughan's wife eyes BJP stronghold

On the day when Home Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination from Lucknow for the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has decided to nominate Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, from the all-important seat.

Poonam was inducted into the Samajwadi Party earlier in the day on Tuesday in the presence of party MP Dimple Yadav and will be filing her nomination papers on 18 April. After joining the party, she also met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Exuding confidence while stepping into the electoral race, Poonam said that she will fight strongly.

Confirming the development, SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra said: "Poonam Sinha ji will be the SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow. She will file nomination on April 18. We appeal to the Congress that do not field your candidate from here so that BJP can be defeated." If the Congress supports Poonam's candidate and does not name a candidate from the state capital, the seat will witness a direct battle between the Home Minister and Poonam.

The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1991 when former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won the seat for the party. He held that seat for five consecutive terms from 1991-2009 before he stepped out of the electoral race for the 2009 election. Though Vajpayee was no longer the candidate there, the BJP has retained the seat by Lalji Tandon winning in 2009 and Rajnath Singh winning in the 2014 election.

In the 2014 election, Rajnath had won the seat with a massive margin of 2,72,749 votes defeating Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is now in BJP and a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Tuesday, Singh visited Lucknow and held a 6-kilometre-long roadshow before filing his nomination in the presence of several party leaders and scores of supporters. Before filing his nomination, he offered prayers at the Hanuman Setu temple and addressed party workers at the BJP state headquarters in the state capital.

Voting will be held in Lucknow on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.