Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has won the Lucknow seat with a margin of 3.4 lakh votes. In 2014, he had won with a margin of 2.72 lakh.

Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi Party got 2,82,858 votes.

The Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishna polled 1,78,904 votes.