Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

This constituency was formed in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

This parliamentary seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 22.

It comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments with one being reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Rajsamand parliamentary constituency are – Beawar, Merta (SC), Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Hariom Singh Rathore of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rathore had bagged 644794 votes and defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of the INC who managed to secure 249089 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Diya Kumari from this seat, while the INC has declared Devkinandan Gurjar as its candidate from this parliamentary constituency.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.