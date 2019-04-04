The Ramanathapuram Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed before the elections of 1952.

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 35) consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments, one of which is reserved for the SC category.

Anwhar Raajhaa A of the AIADMK is sitting Member of Parliament of the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Anwhar got 405945 votes and defeated Mohamed Jaleel S of the DMK who bagged 28662 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the total number of electors in this constituency was 1,455,891 and the total voter turnout recorded here was 68.76 %.

It was 68.63% in 2009 Parliamentary Election.

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency represents the Ramanathapuram District, commonly known as Ramnad. The headquarters of the district lie in the city of Ramanathapuram.

According to the 2011 Census, the total ppulation here comes up to 1,354,000 with 52% males and 48% females.

The population growth rate was 14% from 2001 to 2011. 11% of the population is below six years of age.

The sex ratio is 983 females per 1000 males. The average literacy rate is 81%, with male and female literacy rates at 88% and 74% respectively. The official language is Tamil and English. Hindu is the major religion here and several temples are located here.