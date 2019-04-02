हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. The constituency was created in 1957 for the 2nd Lok Sabha elections. It did not exist during the India's 1st Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019. Ramtek constituency covers six assembly segments – Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred, Kamthi and Ramtek.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

1 Com. BANDU RAMCHANDRA MESHRAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
2 Chandrabhan Baliram Ramteke Rashtriya Jansurajya Party
3 Shailesh Sambhaji Janbandhu SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
4 Krupal Balaji Tumane Shivsena
5 Archana Chandrakumar Ukey Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
6 Dr. L.J. Kanhekar Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
7 Dhiman Vinod Bhivaji Patil Ambedkarite Party of India
8 Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye Indian National Congress
9 Sachin Bhimrao Shende Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
10 Gajanan Dajiba Jambhulkar Independent
11 Professor Dr. Natthurao Madhavrao Lokhande Independent
12 Sonali Ravindra Bagde Independent
13 Anil Mahadeo Dhone Independent
14 Kiran Premkumar Rodge (Patankar) Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
15 Ranjit Halke Safelkar Independent
16 Gautam Wasnik Independent
17 Prakash Kishan Tembhurne Independent
18 Sandesh Bhioram Bhalekar Independent
19 Lalit Prashant Shyamkuwar Bahujan Mukti Party
20 Gopal Ajabrao Tumane Independent
21 Tumane Kanteshwar Khushalji Independent
22 Deepchand Gajanan Shende Gondvana Gantantra Party
23 Meenatai Karansingh Motghare Independent
24 Subhash Dharamdas Gajbhiye Bahujan Samaj Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Krupal Balaji Tumane, of the Shiv Sena – won with a huge margin of over 1.75 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Mukul Wasnik.

In the year 2009, INC's Mukul Wasnik managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 16 thousand votes against Krupal Tumane.

