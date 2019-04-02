Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. The constituency was created in 1957 for the 2nd Lok Sabha elections. It did not exist during the India's 1st Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52.
It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019. Ramtek constituency covers six assembly segments – Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred, Kamthi and Ramtek.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:
|1
|Com. BANDU RAMCHANDRA MESHRAM
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
|2
|Chandrabhan Baliram Ramteke
|Rashtriya Jansurajya Party
|3
|Shailesh Sambhaji Janbandhu
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|4
|Krupal Balaji Tumane
|Shivsena
|5
|Archana Chandrakumar Ukey
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|6
|Dr. L.J. Kanhekar
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|7
|Dhiman Vinod Bhivaji Patil
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|8
|Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye
|Indian National Congress
|9
|Sachin Bhimrao Shende
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|10
|Gajanan Dajiba Jambhulkar
|Independent
|11
|Professor Dr. Natthurao Madhavrao Lokhande
|Independent
|12
|Sonali Ravindra Bagde
|Independent
|13
|Anil Mahadeo Dhone
|Independent
|14
|Kiran Premkumar Rodge (Patankar)
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|15
|Ranjit Halke Safelkar
|Independent
|16
|Gautam Wasnik
|Independent
|17
|Prakash Kishan Tembhurne
|Independent
|18
|Sandesh Bhioram Bhalekar
|Independent
|19
|Lalit Prashant Shyamkuwar
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|20
|Gopal Ajabrao Tumane
|Independent
|21
|Tumane Kanteshwar Khushalji
|Independent
|22
|Deepchand Gajanan Shende
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|23
|Meenatai Karansingh Motghare
|Independent
|24
|Subhash Dharamdas Gajbhiye
|Bahujan Samaj Party
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Krupal Balaji Tumane, of the Shiv Sena – won with a huge margin of over 1.75 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Mukul Wasnik.
In the year 2009, INC's Mukul Wasnik managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 16 thousand votes against Krupal Tumane.