Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra. The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg came into being after the implementation of the 2008’s Presidential delimitation of constituencies.

The Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 46) has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg parliamentary constituency are Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal and Sawantwadi.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of the Shiv Sena is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Raut bagged 493088 votes and defeat Nilesh Narayan Rane of the INC.

Stakes are high for the Shiv Sena as its sitting Member of Parliament Vinayak Raut is seeking second consecutive term from the constituency.

The Congress has fielded Navin Bandivadekar against Vinayak Raut in Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.