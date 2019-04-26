close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad files nomination from Patna Sahib

Ravi Shankar Prasad will have to face Shatrughan who is fighting on Congress ticket this time.

Ravi Shankar Prasad files nomination from Patna Sahib
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Patna: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad filed his nomination from the Patna Sahib constituency on Friday.

Patna Sahib constituency is important in Bihar as it is situated right in the heart of the state capital.

Former BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was the winner from the seat in 2009 and 2014 but joined the Congress party in 2019 after differences arose between him and the party leadership.

Ravi Shankar Prasad will have to face Shatrughan who is fighting on Congress ticket this time.

Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019, India election 2019

Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are fighting the Lok Sabha elections in a grand coalition.

Elections in Bihar were held in three phases and will continue to be held in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. 

Tags:
Ravi Shankar PrasadBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Patna Sahib constituency
Next
Story

Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT3M36S

5W1H: PM Modi's nomination, a show of NDA strength and unity