Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Badruddin Ajmal for 'tea-pakoda' remark against PM Narendra Modi

Patna: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday hit out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial 'tea and pakoda` remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "How can Ajmal talk about taking Prime Minister Modi out of India...Who is he? What is his status to say such a thing against the popularly elected Prime Minister? He is saying that the Prime Minister will sell tea and pakoda...What kind of language is this?"

"BJP strongly condemns the statements made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal. Indian culture does not approve of the kind of language used by Ajmal," said Prasad, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Patna Sahib. He is pitted against sitting MP and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

Hitting out at Congress president, the BJP leader said, "These people are influenced by Rahul Gandhi who also makes false statements and low-level remarks against Prime Minister Modi."

Prasad, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also took on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. "Mayawati appealed Muslims to vote for the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Nobody asked any questions on this...I want to ask those who question Narendra Modi --Why are they silent on Mayawati?"

"The nation will give a befitting reply to those who are stooping to such a low level of politics," added the minister.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.