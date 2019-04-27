Repolling ordered in 3 polling stations in West Bengal's Raiganj

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Of West Bengal on Saturday announced a repoll in the three polling stations in Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency on April 29.

Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency voted in the second phase on April 18.

According to its notification, a new election will be conducted in two polling stations namely Dhologachh SSK and Patagora Balika Vidyalaya in Islampur assembly segment.

Also, polling station Lohagachhi Adi Basipada FP School in Goalpokhar assembly segment has a re-poll.

The time for the voting is from 7 AM to 6 PM.

There are 1,623 polling stations in Raiganj.