Lok Sabha election 2019

Reservations won't be scrapped till I am here: PM Modi in Maharashtra

"Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," the prime minister said.

Reservations won&#039;t be scrapped till I am here: PM Modi in Maharashtra

Nandurbar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday accused the opposition parties of spreading rumours that reservations will modified if he returns to power.

Addressing a poll rally here in north Maharashtra, Modi said he will ensure that the quota quantum is not disturbed.

"Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Modi also assured people in the tribal-dominated constituencies in north Maharashtra that his government will ensure they would not face eviction from their land.

North Maharashtra produces sugarcane which can be used for ethanol production, Modi said. It will create jobs for locals but the Congress-NCP leaders never allowed it to happen, he said.

"These leaders used to get kickbacks for importing fuel. If fuel imports are reduced due to ethanol blending, they fear of losing their income," Modi said.

The prime minister also attacked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his alleged remark that those who don't get a square meal join the army and become jawans.

Modi said that according to Kumaraswamy, people who guard our borders are not children of the rich and join the armed forces because they don't have food to eat. 

