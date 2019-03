RJD MLA Haji Subhan refers JeM chief as 'Masood Azhar sahab' in rally, sparks row: Watch

Patna: A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA stirred controversy after he referred to global terrorist Masood Azhar as 'Masood Azhar sahab'. RJD MLA Haji Subhan was speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Kishanganj. RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present on the stage while Subhan was speaking.

Referring to Masood Azhar as 'sahab', the RJD MLA said that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief has not been included in the list of international terrorists as China used veto power to support him. Subhan hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why he was not speaking against China.

Bihar: #WATCH RJD MLA Haji Subhan in Kishanganj says: "International aatankwadi ghoshit karne ke liye Masood Azhar sahab ko China ne veto lagaya. Abhi tak koi bata sakte hain ki Pradhanmantri Modi ji China ke khilaaf bol rahe hain kya?" Tejashwi Yadav was also on stage (29.3.19) pic.twitter.com/Tv2ILBCC4w — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

"International aatankwadi ghoshit karne ke liye Masood Azhar sahab ko China ne veto lagaya. Abhi tak koi bata sakte hain ki Pradhanmantri Modi ji China ke khilaaf bol rahe hain kya? (Masood Azhar sahab is not included in the list of international terrorists as China used veto power to support him. Can anyone tell me why Prime Minister Modi is not speaking against China?)," said Haji Subhan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also referred to the JeM chief as 'Masood Azhar ji' in a rally in Assam's Morigaon district earlier this month and sparked a row.