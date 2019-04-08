RJD releases poll manifesto, Tejashwi Yadav promises to implement Mandal Commission report

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released the party's manifesto on Monday for the upcoming national election 2019. The manifesto was released in Patna and Tejashwi was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and other party leaders.

In its manifesto titled 'Pratibadhata Patra,' RJD has promised to implement Mandal Commission if voted to power. The party also promised to work for social justice, reservation among others.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

Tejashwi, while releasing the manifesto, also said that the fight is for food, education and jobs for all.

The RJD manifesto also states that if the party will win in Bihar, it will remove the ban on toddy. Tejashwi added that when his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar, he had made toddy tax-free.

However, in 2016, Nitish Kumar put a blanket-ban on the sale of alcohol and toddy across the state as a result of the poll promise he made during the state election.

Bihar will be voting in all the seven phases of the elections, starting April 11. Voting will end on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release its poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other senior BJP leaders will be present during the event. Sources say that BJP's manifesto will focus on issues of terrorism, development, women empowerment and Ram Temple.

The Congress released its poll manifesto last week. The manifesto promised a basic minimum income to five crore poor families under the NYAY scheme, government jobs vacancies, a separate budget for farmers among others.