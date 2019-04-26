Rohtak Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Rohtak constituency covers nine assembly segments – Meham, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak, Kalanaur, Bahadurgarh, Badli, Jhajjar, Beri and Kosli.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Deepender Singh Hooda of the Indian National Congress (INC) – won by getting a margin of over 1.79 lakh votes. He had defeated Om Prakash Dhankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hooda had secured 490063 votes while Dhankar got 319436 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 66.71 percent across 1621 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Naveen Jaihind of the Aam Aadmi Party and Manoj Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Deepender Singh Hooda of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting an overwhelming margin of 4.45 lakh votes against Nafe Singh Rathee of the Indian National Lok Dal. While Hooda got 585016 seats, Rathee got 139280 seats.

Other members in the fray were Raj Kumar of the BSP and Krishan Murti of the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL).