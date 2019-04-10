Sabarkantha Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Sabarkantha constituency covers seven assembly segments – Himatnagar, Idar which is reserved for the memers of Scheduled Caste, Khedbrahma which is reserved for the memers of Scheduled Tribe, Bhiloda which is reserved for the memers of Scheduled Tribe, Modasa, Bayad and Prantij.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a margin of over 84 thousand votes. He had defeated Shankersinh Vaghela of the Indian National Congress (INC). Rathod had secured 552205 votes while Vaghela got 467750 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 67.82 percent across 2147 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Bhambhi Chandubhai Mulchandbhai of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Solanki Chhaganbhai Kevalabhai who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Mahendrasinh Chauhan of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting over 17 thousand votes against INC's Madhusudan Mistry. While Chauhan got 337432 seats, Mistry secured 320272 seats.

Other members in the fray were Chhaganbhai Solanki and Rathod Sabirmiya Amirmiya, and both of them were Independent candidates.