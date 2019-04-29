Sachin Tendulkar's children Sara and Arjun cast their votes for the first time

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's children Sara and Arjun exercised their franchise for the first time during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

The Tendulkars - Sachin, Anjali, Sara and Arjun - were spotted at polling booth number 203 in Bandra.

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar after casting their vote at polling center number 203 in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first time voters. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0dNVhNR8mg — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Soon after casting their votes, the family of four flashed their inked fingers for the paparazzi stationed outside the polling booth.

A bevy of celebs including top movie stars, television actor and other artistes queued up outside the different polling stations across Mumbai to cast their votes.

Voting for 17 constituencies in Maharashtra is being held in the fourth phase of election. While in Mumbai alone, seven constituencies - Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central - are voting.

The voter turnout in the city till 2 pm was recorded at 29.93 per cent.

Apart from Maharashtra, voting is also being held in other eight states, which are Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.