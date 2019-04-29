close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's children Sara and Arjun cast their votes for the first time

After casting their votes, the Tendulkars flashed their inked fingers for the paparazzi.

Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s children Sara and Arjun cast their votes for the first time
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's children Sara and Arjun exercised their franchise for the first time during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. 

The Tendulkars - Sachin, Anjali, Sara and Arjun - were spotted at polling booth number 203 in Bandra. 

Soon after casting their votes, the family of four flashed their inked fingers for the paparazzi stationed outside the polling booth. 

A bevy of celebs including top movie stars, television actor and other artistes queued up outside the different polling stations across Mumbai to cast their votes. 

Live TV

Voting for 17 constituencies in Maharashtra is being held in the fourth phase of election. While in Mumbai alone, seven constituencies - Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central - are voting. 

The voter turnout in the city till 2 pm was recorded at 29.93 per cent. 

Apart from Maharashtra, voting is also being held in other eight states, which are Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. 

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarMumbaimumbai lok sabha constituencyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum