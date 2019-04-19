Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, BJP's Bhopal candidate, booked for remarks on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare

BHOPAL: A complaint has been filed against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on BJP ticket, for her controversial remarks on 26/11 terror attack martyr and former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare.

Confirming the development, news agency ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer as saying, ''A complaint has been received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr (former Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare).''

''The state's electoral body has taken cognizance of the matter and the same is under inquiry,'' the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer: Complaint received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr (former Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare). Cognizance taken. The matter is under enquiry. (File pic of Pragya Singh Thakur) pic.twitter.com/CiHl0a1WgD — ANI (@ANI) 19 April 2019

It may be recalled that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has courted controversy for saying that the Mumbai ATS chief, Hemant Karkare, was killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks because she had cursed him.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal had asserted that she had cursed Karkare that he will be destroyed completely and he passed away soon after that.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and Karkare was investigating the case.

"Hemant Karkare was asked to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she said.

Thakur also alleged that Karkare only wanted to declare her as a terrorist.

The newly-inducted BJP leader had accused Karkare of abusing and torturing her.

Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

Thakur has been fielded against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is set to file her nomination from the seat on April 23.

Thakur joined the BJP on Wednesday and, thereafter, the party announced her candidature.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon explosion case in which seven people were killed. She was in jail for nine years in this case and is presently out on bail.

(With Agency inputs)