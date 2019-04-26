close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday was admitted to the PGI hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Luckow following ill health.

The doctors are currently examing him.

According to the PGI doctors, he will be discharged within a few hours. The doctors attending him added that there are no major problems with the SP leader.

The doctors added that Yadav had come for a routine checkup and so he was admitted.

During the routine checkup when he complained of gastro and neurological problems, he was admitted, added the doctors.

