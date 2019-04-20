close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Samajwadi Party names candidates for Phulpur, Allahabad parliamentary constituencies

SP has declared Pandhari Yadav as its candidate from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Samajwadi Party names candidates for Phulpur, Allahabad parliamentary constituencies

LUCKNOW: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the Phulpur and Allahabad parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to an announcement, the party has fielded Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Phulpur constituency hogged the limelight for being represented by the nation`s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru until his death in 1964. 

 

Yadav has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kesari Devi Patel and the Congress`s Pankaj Niranjan. 

From Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, the SP has fielded Rajendra Singh Patel.

Last month, BJP MP from Allahabad Shyama Charan Gupta had resigned from the party and joined the Samajwadi Party. Gupta is now contesting the Lok Sabha election on SP ticket from Banda.

The BJP has fielded Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad, a seat her father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna lost to megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 1984. 

Joshi had left the Congress and joined the BJP before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

The SP, which won five seats in the 2014 elections, is contesting this general election in alliance with Mayawati`s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh`s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The SP is contesting 37, BSP 38 and the RLD three seats in the state. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has left the two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Samajwadi PartyPhulpurPandhari YadavAllahabad Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

BJP raises questions over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship and educational qualifications

Must Watch

PT2M10S

5W1H: SP leader Azam Khan burst into tears at UP rally