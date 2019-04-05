हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Friday released the party manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. Terming it vision document for party leaders and workers, Akhilesh said that the manifesto will be utilised to answer the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Samajwadi Party releases election manifesto, calls it a vision document to answer BJP

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Friday released the party manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. Terming it vision document for party leaders and workers, Akhilesh said that the manifesto will be utilised to answer the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party made a slew of promises in the manifesto including reducing the gap between the rich and the poor, women empowerment, making India prosperous, and work towards the betterment of farmers and waiving off farm loans.

Attacking the BJP government in the Centre and the state, Yadav said, “Government talks of giving money but have snatched it from people. BJP is making rich people more richer and poor people poorer through their policies like GST.”

“UP has given many prime ministers. I would be happy to have a PM this time too,” he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had earlier hinted at her prime ministerial ambition, stating that she would use the experience gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity".

In February, Akhilesh and Mayawati announced the allocation of seats to each partner with SP contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Two seats - Amethi and Rae Bareli have been left for the Congress. Two seats were initially allocated to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) but now SP has given one more seat from its quota to Ajit Singh's party.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavSP Manifesto
