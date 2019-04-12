Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. Formed before 1967, it has five General and one SC reserved Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sangli parliamentary constituency are Miraj (SC), Sangli, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal and Jat.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Sanjay (Kaka) Ramchandra Patil of the BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, Patil bagged 611563 votes and defeated Patil Pratik Prakashbapu of the INC.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has renominated its sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the Sangli sat.

While the BJP has announced Patils' candidature, the Congress has announced to give up on its one-time bastion, Sangli Lok Sabha constituency, to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) led by Raju Shetti.

Stakes are high for the BJP as well as SSS which is trying to wrst this seat from the former.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.