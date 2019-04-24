Sant Kabir Nagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Alapur, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata and Khajani.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Sharad Tripathi had won the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 97,978 votes. Sharad Tripathi had bagged 348892 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Bhism Shankar (Kushal Tiwari) who secured 2,50,914 votes.

In 2009, Bahujan Samaj Party's Bhishma Shankar "Kushal" Tiwari had won the seat by securing 211043 votes. At the second spot was Bharatiya Janata Party's Sharad Tripathi with 181547 votes.

In the 2014 election in Sant Kabir Nagar, 56.73 per cent or 10,12,133 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 25 contestants who were in the fray, 22 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has named Praveen Kumar Nishad for the 2019 election, Bhishma Shankar "Kushal" is yet again contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and Bhal Chandra Yadav is fighting for Congress. Altamas Husein from Rashtriya Ulama Council, Anand Kumar Gautam from Bahujan Mukti Party among several other Independent candidates are also in the fray.