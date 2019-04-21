Satna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Satna district of the state.

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan and Rampur-Baghelan.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. The seat has been with BJP since 1996.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Ganesh Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 3,75,288 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ajay Singh who got 3,66,600 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh is seeking his fourth term from the seat on BJP ticket. He will be contesting against Congress' Rajaram Tripathi and BSP' Acche Lal Kushawaha.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.