close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

No 50% EVM-VVPAT verification as Supreme Court rejects opposition's review plea

The top court had earlier increased the VVPAT from one EVM per Assembly segment to five randomly selected EVMs to ensure a high degree of accuracy and satisfaction in the election process.

No 50% EVM-VVPAT verification as Supreme Court rejects opposition&#039;s review plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the review petition of 21 opposition parties seeking counter verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) using Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs). 

Live TV

"We are not inclined to modify our order," said the SC bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi while dismissing review plea on the random matching of VVPAT slips.

The top court had earlier increased the VVPAT from one EVM per Assembly segment to five randomly selected EVMs on April 8. The court said it was being done to ensure a high degree of accuracy and satisfaction in the election process.

Twenty-one opposition parties led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the SC's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court". The parties include Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (CPI) and others. The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta. 

Speaking to media after the top court's hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi joined by Naidu, Farooq Abdullah and D Raja said that VVPAT slips counting should be done on at least 25 per cent of EVMs for the general election.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Supreme CourtEVM
Next
Story

Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, seeks counter verification of 50% EVMs using VVPATs

Must Watch

PT2M48S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Analysis of 5th phase of polling