Lok Sabha election 2019

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking rescheduling of Lok Sabha polling dates in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a plea which sought rescheduling of the Lok Sabha polling date of April 18 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

A Christian body moved the apex court seeking urgent listing of its plea in which it said the scheduled date of polling for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry falls within the holy period of Good Friday and Easter.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the date of polling in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry be postponed and it be rescheduled. 

"You can't cast your vote on a holy day," a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde asked the petitioner's counsel.

"We don't want to advise you how to pray and how to cast vote, said the bench said while refusing to entertain the petition. 

