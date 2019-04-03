हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency:-

Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Secunderabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Secunderabad has seven assembly segments namely Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency:-

 

1 ANJAN KUMAR YADAV. M Indian National Congress
2 G . KISHAN REDDY Bharatiya Janata Party
3 TALASANI SAI KIRAN YADAV Telangana Rashtra Samithi
4 M . ASHOK KUMAR Samajwadi Forward Bloc
5 ANDUKURI VIJAYA BHASKAR India Praja Bandhu Party
6 CHALLA RAM KALYAN Bhartiya Anarakshit Party
7 DORNALA JAYA PRAKASH New India Party
8 M . D . NAZEERUDDIN QUADRI Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular)
9 J . MALLESH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 J . N . RAO Dalita Bahujana Party
12 G . LAXMINARSIMHA RAO Telangana Prajala Party
13 N . SHANKAR GOUD Janasena Party
14 S . SATYAVATHI Pyramid Party of India
15 AKHIL CHIRRAVURI Independent
16 ABDUL AZEEM Independent
17 ABDALLAH IBRAHIM Independent
18 ANDRAPU SUDHARSHAN ( GANGAPUTRA ) Independent
20 JUNAID ANAM SIDDIQUI Independent
21 NANDIPATI VINOD KUMAR Independent
22 FARHA NAAZ KHAN Independent
23 BATHULA RAVI Labour Party of India
25 BODDU SATISH Independent
26 MUNEER PASHA Independent
27 RAVI KUMAR VODELA Independent
28 R . LAXMAN RAO GANGAPUTRA Independent
29 K . VENKATANARAYANA Independent
30 SRIRAMA NAIK MUNAVATH Independent
Telangana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All You Need To Know 

The seat for several years has been either with the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress. In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bandaru Dattatreya had won the seat by a massive margin of 2,54,735 votes. Dattatreya bagged 4,38,271 votes as against Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav who secured 1,83,536 votes.

While earlier in the 2009 election, Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav had bagged 3,40,549 votes to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party's Bandaru Dattatreya by a margin of 1,70,167 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress has yet again fielded Anjan Kumar Yadav while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated G Kishan Reddy. Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav is Telangana Rashtra Samithi's candidate on the seat. After being denied the ticket, BJP MP and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said that he would fully support the candidature of party nominee G Kishan Reddy.

In Secunderabad, 53.06 percent or 1004763 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 30 contestants who were in the fray, 28 of them lost their deposits.

